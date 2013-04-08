* Company struggling to recover from Nov leak

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, April 8 Talvivaara shut down its nickel plant in eastern Finland after a new waste water leak, a further setback for a company still recovering from an earlier leak in November.

Talvivaara's shares fell 15 percent in the Helsinki and London bourses as investors feared it would take the debt-burdened company more time and money to fix the mine's problems.

Talvivaara had been hailed as a pioneer in the use of bacteria to extract nickel in a process called bioheap leaching but the mine has been hit by production disruption and environmental problems.

The new leak was found late on Sunday, said Sari Myllyoja, an official at the Kainuu Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment. She said the mine's waste water pond appeared to be leaking around 2,000-3,000 cubic metres of water per hour.

The company confirmed the leak but said waste water was not expected to flow outside the mine area as it had a sufficient safety dam in place.

"Thinking of what happened last year, it could take quite a while before they get the permits to restart the plant," said analyst Antti Kansanen at brokerage Evli in Helsinki.

The November leak halted the plant's metals production for three weeks and extra costs forced the company to lower its business outlook for this year.

Kansanen said it was too early to evaluate the financial impact, but noted the company had much to prove to investors who recently agreed to stump up 261 million euros to keep the mine running.

"The company must demonstrate that they have their process under control. This situation gives quite a contrary impression," Kansanen said.

Talvivaara's mining and crushing operations have also been halted since September due to excess water.

It has forecast the mine would restart in the summer, but Kansanen said that schedule could be delayed as well.

Talvivaara did not give any update on the timing of the restart.

The company previously said it would produce around 18,000 tonnes of nickel this year, far lower than its longer-term, full-production target of 50,000 tonnes per year.