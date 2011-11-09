* Q3 operating profit 5.5 mln euros (forecast 1.8 mln loss

* Q3 revenue boosted by late Q2 nickel, cobalt output

* Shares down 4.5 pct as market awaits new CEO, turnaround (Adds details, analyst comment, share price)

LONDON, Nov 9 Talvivaara's third-quarter profit beat expectations as the Finnish miner's revenue was boosted by the sale of nickel and cobalt recovered at the end of the previous quarter.

Operating profit dropped to 5.5 million euros ($7.6 million), exceeding expectations for a 1.8 million loss, from 10.9 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Last month, the company became one of the first miners to announce it had cut its output due to uncertainty over demand and announced the surprise departure of its chief executive Pekka Pera.

Its shares in London were down 4.5 percent at 0812 GMT, underperfoming a 0.1 percent gain in the British mining index .

"Although this is a better update, we see the shares remaining under pressure until a new CEO is appointed and the turnaround is demonstrated," said Numis Securities.

The shares have slumped over 60 percent in 2011, making the company one of the worst performers in the FTSE 250 index.

"During the third quarter, conditions in the financial and commodity markets became increasingly volatile and challenging with the nickel price closing the quarter at around $17,500 per tonne, which is its 2011 low point," said Pera, who is staying on until a successor is found.

The miner, which said some confidence had returned to the commodity markets in recent weeks, has shifted its short-term focus away from maximising output towards optimising profits.

It said its financial position remained solid, however it hoped to make savings by deferring about 10 million euros of capital expenditure into 2012 and by minimizing the use of contractors.

NICKEL OUTLOOK, PRODUCTION WOES

Talvivaara noted that base metals, including nickel, recovered somewhat during October and early November, although it expected prices to remain volatile amid concerns about the global economy and the debt crisis in Europe.

Prices for nickel , mainly used in stainless steel, have fallen 25 percent this year to about $18,530 a tonne.

The miner said it continued to believe the longer-term support level for nickel to be around $20,000 a tonne, although it said shorter term, macro-economy driven declines even substantially below this level remained possible.

Last month, it announced nickel output of 3,153 tonnes for the third quarter and cut its annual production guidance.

It expects to produce a minimum of 16,000 tonnes of nickel this year, down from the 22,000-28,000 tonne guidance given in August and much lower than its original 30,000-35,000 tonne estimate.

On Wednesday it kept its production target for 2011, but said guidance for the coming year was being reassessed and would be announced at its Capital Markets Day on Nov. 17.

"This date is crucial in justifying Talvivaara's near-term investment case, with management likely to be scrutinised on how persistent production disappointments will be fixed," said Liberum Capital.

Talvivaara's Chief Financial Officer Saila Miettinen-Lahde told Reuters in August the group's 2012 nickel output target of 50,000 tonnes could be cut.

The miner said on Wednesday that it requires a new Environmental Impact Assessment to allow it to lift annual production from its Talvivaara mine to about 50,000 tonnes of nickel and that it does not expect to obtain a permit for this until the middle of 2013.

Talvivaara said it complied with all of its environmental permit limits for water emissions during the quarter and that sulphate, sodium and manganese discharges to nearby lakes had decreased. However, it said hydrogen sulphide (odour) emissions to air briefly exceeded permitted limits during the quarter. ($1 = 0.724 euro) (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)