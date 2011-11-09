* Q3 operating profit 5.5 mln euros (forecast 1.8 mln loss
* Q3 revenue boosted by late Q2 nickel, cobalt output
* Shares down 4.5 pct as market awaits new CEO, turnaround
(Adds details, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON, Nov 9 Talvivaara's
third-quarter profit beat expectations as the Finnish miner's
revenue was boosted by the sale of nickel and cobalt recovered
at the end of the previous quarter.
Operating profit dropped to 5.5 million euros ($7.6
million), exceeding expectations for a 1.8 million loss, from
10.9 million in the year-earlier quarter.
Last month, the company became one of the first
miners to announce it had cut its output due to uncertainty over
demand and announced the surprise departure of its chief
executive Pekka Pera.
Its shares in London were down 4.5 percent at 0812 GMT,
underperfoming a 0.1 percent gain in the British mining index
.
"Although this is a better update, we see the shares
remaining under pressure until a new CEO is appointed and the
turnaround is demonstrated," said Numis Securities.
The shares have slumped over 60 percent in 2011, making the
company one of the worst performers in the FTSE 250 index.
"During the third quarter, conditions in the financial and
commodity markets became increasingly volatile and challenging
with the nickel price closing the quarter at around $17,500 per
tonne, which is its 2011 low point," said Pera, who is staying
on until a successor is found.
The miner, which said some confidence had returned to the
commodity markets in recent weeks, has shifted its short-term
focus away from maximising output towards optimising profits.
It said its financial position remained solid, however it
hoped to make savings by deferring about 10 million euros of
capital expenditure into 2012 and by minimizing the use of
contractors.
NICKEL OUTLOOK, PRODUCTION WOES
Talvivaara noted that base metals, including nickel,
recovered somewhat during October and early November, although
it expected prices to remain volatile amid concerns about the
global economy and the debt crisis in Europe.
Prices for nickel , mainly used in stainless steel,
have fallen 25 percent this year to about $18,530 a tonne.
The miner said it continued to believe the longer-term
support level for nickel to be around $20,000 a tonne, although
it said shorter term, macro-economy driven declines even
substantially below this level remained possible.
Last month, it announced nickel output of 3,153 tonnes for
the third quarter and cut its annual production guidance.
It expects to produce a minimum of 16,000 tonnes of nickel
this year, down from the 22,000-28,000 tonne guidance given in
August and much lower than its original 30,000-35,000 tonne
estimate.
On Wednesday it kept its production target for 2011, but
said guidance for the coming year was being reassessed and would
be announced at its Capital Markets Day on Nov. 17.
"This date is crucial in justifying Talvivaara's near-term
investment case, with management likely to be scrutinised on how
persistent production disappointments will be fixed," said
Liberum Capital.
Talvivaara's Chief Financial Officer Saila Miettinen-Lahde
told Reuters in August the group's 2012 nickel output target of
50,000 tonnes could be cut.
The miner said on Wednesday that it requires a new
Environmental Impact Assessment to allow it to lift annual
production from its Talvivaara mine to about 50,000 tonnes of
nickel and that it does not expect to obtain a permit for this
until the middle of 2013.
Talvivaara said it complied with all of its environmental
permit limits for water emissions during the quarter and that
sulphate, sodium and manganese discharges to nearby lakes had
decreased. However, it said hydrogen sulphide (odour) emissions
to air briefly exceeded permitted limits during the quarter.
($1 = 0.724 euro)
(Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen
Massy-Beresford)