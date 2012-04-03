* Uranium excavation permit delayed from Q2
By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, April 3 Finnish miner Talvivaara
said on Tuesday it would have to wait longer than
expected to receive a uranium extraction permit.
Talvivaara said the uranium extraction permit, originally
expected in the second quarter, would only be granted by
authorities along with a general environmental permit later in
the year.
The company is investing 45-50 million euros ($60-67
million) in the project to extract uranium as a by-product from
its nickel and zinc mine in Sotkamo, eastern Finland.
Talvivaara shares were down 0.91 percent to 240.8 pence
in London at 0935 GMT.
On Monday, the company said regulators sought an explanation
of its procedures following the death of a worker at a metals
plant in March.
In February, Talvivaara launched a plan to issue $108
million in new shares to boost its balance sheet and pay for a
ramp-up in production.
It was hit last year by frozen production lines during a
cold snap and unscheduled downtime due to problems with metals
recovery processes.
($1 = 0.7518 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Jason Neely)