HELSINKI, April 19 Finnish miner Talvivaara
warned of an operating loss for the first quarter and
said its annual nickel production would be at the low end of its
forecast range after a new recycling system and a fatal accident
at a plant hurt output.
Talvivaara on Thursday reiterated its 2012 nickel production
forecast of 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes, but said it will likely be
near the bottom end of the range.
The company said lower nickel prices in February and March
also hit its quarterly results, which are due to be announced
April 25.
