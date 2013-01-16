* Plans to lay off 230 employees for 90 days

* Expects to restart ore production by the end of June

* To give guidance for 2013 in Feb

HELSINKI, Jan 16 Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara said it was planning to temporarily lay off some 230 employees for up to three months as mining activities are expected to remain suspended for the first half of the year.

It said it expected metal production would continue as it estimates it has more than 50,000 tonnes of nickel ore on the ground.

Talvivaara halted crushing operations at its Sotkamo mine in eastern Finland last September due to problems related to excessive rain.

The company has been hit by a series of problems in the past year, including waste water leakage, production disruptions and the death of a worker.

Talvivaara said it had spent some 13 million euros ($17 million) in the fourth quarter to stem the toxic waste water leakage in November and clean up.

It estimated it will spend around 17 million euros this year to improve its water treatment system.

The miner also needs to raise some money quite soon as it is facing a redemption of around 85 million euros in bonds in May. Talvivaara repeated it is reviewing a range of funding options, but many analysts are expecting a share issue.

Talvivaara also said its nickel metal production amounted to 12,916 tonnes in 2012, in line with its November guidance.

Talvivaara is due to publish its fourth quarter results on Feb 14.