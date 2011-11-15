HELSINKI Nov 15 The Finnish environment minister was on Tuesday quoted as urging miner Talvivaara to improve waste water purification swiftly or its production could be halted.

Police are probing whether Talvivaara committed a crime when discharging waste water with high levels of sodium, sulphate and manganese into lakes near its nickel and zinc mine in eastern Finland.

"Things must be fixed quickly, (or) if that is not possible, the law enables halting operations," Minister of the environment Ville Niinisto said in a radio interview with Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

He added companies cannot cause significant harm to nature in Finland without consequences, but said it was the job of the police and local authority to decide what actions to take.

Talvivaara was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by David Holmes)