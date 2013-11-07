MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's mining giant Norilsk Nickel has no plans to help bail out financially-troubled Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara, a source familiar with the Russian company's plans said.

Talvivaara said earlier on Thursday it was in talks with stakeholders to secure funds after a series of production disruptions at its Sotkamo mine and a fall in nickel prices put it at risk of bankruptcy.

Norilsk Nickel, the world's biggest nickel and palladium producer, is Talvivaara's main customer and owns a 0.64 percent stake in the company.

"It's not a business aim of the company to help Talvivaara," said the source.

A Norilsk spokesman declined to comment.

The Finnish government on Thursday confirmed it was in talks with Talvivaara but said it wanted private investors to participate so it can avoid a bailout that is fully state-financed. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Ritsuko Ando)