MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's mining giant Norilsk
Nickel has no plans to help bail out
financially-troubled Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara,
a source familiar with the Russian company's plans said.
Talvivaara said earlier on Thursday it was in talks with
stakeholders to secure funds after a series of production
disruptions at its Sotkamo mine and a fall in nickel prices put
it at risk of bankruptcy.
Norilsk Nickel, the world's biggest nickel and palladium
producer, is Talvivaara's main customer and owns a 0.64 percent
stake in the company.
"It's not a business aim of the company to help Talvivaara,"
said the source.
A Norilsk spokesman declined to comment.
The Finnish government on Thursday confirmed it was in talks
with Talvivaara but said it wanted private investors to
participate so it can avoid a bailout that is fully
state-financed.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Ritsuko Ando)