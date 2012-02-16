LONDON Feb 16 Finland's Talvivaara Mining Company sold new shares at 280 pence per share on Thursday, a source close to the deal said, raising 68.8 million pounds ($108 million) to help fund a ramp-up of mining and processing operations.

That price represented a discount of around 15 percent to Wednesday's closing share price of 329.5 pence.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was sole bookrunner on the offering, which represented almost 10 percent of Talvivaara's existing share capital. ($1 = 0.6372 British pounds) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Douwe Miedema)