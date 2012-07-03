HELSINKI, July 3 Finnish miner Talvivaara
said it will miss its full-year 2012
production guidance and that its second-quarter result will be
hit by weak nickel price.
The company said on Tuesday it produced 3,194 tonnes of
nickel and 6,686 tonnes of zinc in the April-June period, adding
production was dented by stoppages and dilution of leach
solution by rain and flooding.
Talvivaara said it expected the full-year production to
increase substantially compared to 2011 and it will give new
guidance when publishing second-quarter results on Aug 16.
It had previously guided it would produce 25,000-30,000
tonnes of nickel this year.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)