* Debt would be cut by up to 99 pct in 8-year plan
* Government minister hints at more bailout help
* Shares fall 24 percent
(Adds share reaction, government comment, background)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Sept 30 Finnish nickel miner
Talvivaara lacks the long-term financing it needs to
avoid bankruptcy, it said on Tuesday after an administrator
proposed an eight-year restructuring plan that includes slashing
its debts by up to 99 percent.
Talvivaara listed to great fanfare in London in 2007 when
nickel peaked at around $51,000 per tonne.
But nickel prices have more than halved, and hurt by
repeated production disruptions and environmental damage, the
company last year suspended its mining operations and started a
court-led debt restructuring process to avoid bankruptcy.
The administrator on Tuesday proposed Talvivaara's
unsecured debts of around 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion),
including group internal debt, be cut by 97-99 percent. The plan
could involve a share issue, which the administrator warned
could dilute the company's shares.
It shares fell as much as 24 percent on Tuesday.
The company lamented on Tuesday that implementing the plan
would need funds and creditor support, which is does not have.
"In order to ramp-up the Talvivaara group's mining
operations to full scale, a significant amount of new financing
for the operative activities is required immediately," it said
in a statement.
The government has invested 150 million euros in the
company, and economy minister Jan Vapaavuori hinted on Tuesday
that it could give more, but that a bailout would need the
participation of a private investor or industrial partner.
"The state does not rule out a possibility to participate in
a market-based financing of the company," Vapaavuori said in a
statement.
POLITICAL PRESSURE
Talvivaara has not said how much it needs, but analyst Jukka
Oksaharju at brokerage Nordnet estimated a long-term solution
would require several hundred million euros. "Without long-term
funding, it is just hospice for this company," Oksaharju said.
Talvivaara is a major employer in the rural Kainuu region
with staff of about 500. Oksaharju suggested political pressure
could prompt the government to put more funds on the table ahead
of a general election next spring.
Its shares, mainly owned by about 80,000 Finnish retail
investors, were down 24 percent at 4.5 euro cents on Tuesday.
They peaked at about 2 euros in 2011. The company delisted its
London shares earlier this year.
"They (Talvivaara) were given extra time so they could avoid
an acute bankruptcy. But it is very negative news that they
still haven't found any financing," Oksaharju said.
Founder and Chief Executive Pekka Pera believed its Sotkamo
nickel mine would become Europe's biggest by pioneering a metals
extraction process called bioheapleaching, which uses bacteria
to leach metals from ore.
But repeated production problems were compounded in 2012
when the mine leaked large amounts of waste water, pushing up
uranium and metal levels in nearby lakes and rivers.
Last week, prosecutors instigated charges against four
Talvivaara executives, including Pera, over the environmental
damage and requested the company to pay a 850,000 euro corporate
fine.
(1 US dollar = 0.7941 euro)
