HELSINKI, April 17 Finland's Talvivaara said it plans to restart mining and other operations at its Sotkamo mine in eastern Finland in May, more than a month earlier than expected, adding the move would help it reach its production targets.

Talvivaara had halted ore production at the mine in September due to excess rain water. It was expected to restart mining in the summer after recovering from waste water leaks.

The company has targeted nickel production of 18,000 tonnes this year. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)