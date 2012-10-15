UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp ends costly Americas venture with CSA sale to Ternium
* Thyssenkrupp shares rise to top of STOXX index (Adds comment on talks with Tata Steel, further details)
HELSINKI Oct 15 Talvivaara: * Talvivaara shares fall 4.2 pct after production update (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 22 French carmaker Peugeot , which is exploring the takeover of General Motors' European operations, recognises the contribution its two British Vauxhall plants make to the car brand, British business minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.
KINSHASA, Feb 22 Crop-destroying caterpillars known as armyworms have ravaged 63,000 hectares of maize in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo since December, causing local maize prices to triple, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Wednesday.