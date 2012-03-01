BRIEF-TDS increases quarterly dividend rate by 5 pct
* TDS announces first quarter 2017 dividend 43rd consecutive year of dividend increases; increases dividend rate 5 pct
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
HELSINKI, March 1 Finland's government said on Thursday that it granted mining company Talvivaara approval to start extracting uranium.
Talvivaara's mine in Sotkamo, eastern Finland, mainly produces nickel and zinc, but it had applied for permission to extract uranium, a by-product. It still needs additional permissions from Northen Finland's administrative agency and nuclear safety agency.
The company has estimated its annual production could be around 350 tonnes of uranium metal. The company has agreed to sell uranium to Canadian producer Cameco.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)
* TDS announces first quarter 2017 dividend 43rd consecutive year of dividend increases; increases dividend rate 5 pct
* Physicians Realty Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Intersect ENT announces FDA approval of newest steroid releasing implant, Propel Contour, for use in treating the frontal and maxillary sinuses