* Previously expected permit late this year
* Shares down 2 percent
HELSINKI Oct 8 Finnish miner Talvivaara
said it should receive a permit to extract
uranium in January or February, a few months later than expected
and possibly delaying production at its mine in Sotkamo, eastern
Finland.
Sotkamo mainly produces nickel and zinc, and Talvivaara has
applied for permission to extract uranium, a by-product.
News agency STT reported the approval process had been
slowed by 150 appeals from citizens and non-governmental
organisations.
"They (authorities) have indicated that there will probably
be a few weeks delay," finance director Saila Miettinen-Lahde
told Reuters on Monday. "So, we are talking about January or
February."
The delay was unlikely to have a significant impact on the
business, adding that the facility to extract uranium was almost
ready, she said.
Talvivaara has estimated annual production could be around
350 tonnes of uranium metal, and has agreed to sell uranium to
Canadian group Cameco.
Local authorities were not available for comment.
Talvivaara shares, listed in Helsinki and London, were down
2 percent on both bourses.