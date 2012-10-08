* Previously expected permit late this year

HELSINKI Oct 8 Finnish miner Talvivaara said it should receive a permit to extract uranium in January or February, a few months later than expected and possibly delaying production at its mine in Sotkamo, eastern Finland.

Sotkamo mainly produces nickel and zinc, and Talvivaara has applied for permission to extract uranium, a by-product.

News agency STT reported the approval process had been slowed by 150 appeals from citizens and non-governmental organisations.

"They (authorities) have indicated that there will probably be a few weeks delay," finance director Saila Miettinen-Lahde told Reuters on Monday. "So, we are talking about January or February."

The delay was unlikely to have a significant impact on the business, adding that the facility to extract uranium was almost ready, she said.

Talvivaara has estimated annual production could be around 350 tonnes of uranium metal, and has agreed to sell uranium to Canadian group Cameco.

Local authorities were not available for comment.

Talvivaara shares, listed in Helsinki and London, were down 2 percent on both bourses.