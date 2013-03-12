* Samples last week showed high uranium levels in lake
* CEO says pumping out uranium water would not be costly
* Expects authorities in next few months to decide what
needed
(Releads with CEO comments)
HELSINKI, March 12 Finland's Talvivaara
said on Tuesday it will work with authorities
to assess the need for a clean-up of leaked uranium found at the
bottom of lakes near its Sotkamo nickel mine but does not expect
such operations to be costly.
Nuclear safety authority STUK said water samples taken last
week from Lake Salminen, near the mine in eastern Finland,
showed uranium levels six times higher than levels advised for
drinking water.
Chief Executive Pekka Pera said Talvivaara expected
authorities overseeing its operations to decide during the next
few months if the water should be pumped out or cleaned up.
"It would take a half of a day to pump out that amount of
water and chemicals worth a couple of thousands of euros," Pera
estimated.
STUK said the levels of uranium in waters near the mine had
decreased since the leak but the latest data suggested there was
still a heavy concentration of pollution in some lakes.
STUK director Tarja Ikaheimonen said the uranium-affected
water could begin flowing downstream in the spring as snow and
ice begin to melt, though added it would not pose a significant
threat to public health.
"I think these waters belong to the waters that need to be
cleaned," Ikaheimonen said.
Talvivaara said it expected the uranium and other leaked
metals to remain settled at the bottom of the lake. Some nearby
lakes such as Salminen have for a few years had a layer of salty
water at the bottom due to high concentrations of sulphate,
sodium and manganese.
Talvivaara is a pioneer in the use of bacteria to extract
nickel in a process called bioheap leaching.
Yet even before its waste water leak last November, it
suffered a series of setbacks including the death of a worker
and excess rain water that forced it to halt ore mining and
crushing last September.
The company is currently draining cleaned excess waters from
the mine in an attempt to be able to restart mining and crushing
operations.
Last Friday its shareholders agreed to stump up 261 million
euros ($340 million) through a new share issue to keep the mine
running.
($1 = 0.7684 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Mark Potter and Jason
Neely)