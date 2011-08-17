* Q2 nickel production 3,951 tonnes

* Sees 2011 nickel output at lower end of previous guidance

* Short-term outlook for nickel is uncertain (Adds details)

LONDON, Aug 17 Finnish miner Talvivaara missed second-quarter earnings expectations and said nickel production for the year will be towards the lower end of its guidance, pulling the shares down more than 6 percent.

It produced 3,951 tonnes of nickel in the quarter, due to an extended maintenance and upgrade stoppage in April-May, and said output for the year will be towards the bottom of its 22,000-28,000 tonne guidance.

"Flagged downtime at the metals plant meant the second quarter would be underwhelming, but production and earnings were still below Liberum and consensus estimates," analysts at Liberum Capital said.

Talvivaara said the upgrade has now been completed and that both production lines are now back in operation.

The company, which missed its 2010 output targets, has already cut its nickel guidance for this year from its original 30,000-35,000 tonne target due to maintenance work and plant upgrades.

The company swung to a 1.2 million euro loss in the second quarter from a 2.5 million profit in the year-earlier period.

The shares were down 6.3 percent in London at 0800 GMT, underperforming a flat British mining index

The miner warned that the short-term outlook for nickel is uncertain and volatility across the base metals complex is likely to remain high.

Deteriorating demand from stainless steel mills and rising mine production are likely to push the nickel market into surplus in the second half of the year and put modest pressure on prices.

"We expect however to counter the difficult market environment with the continued production rampup, and greater sustained production reliability during the second half of the year," Talvivaara said.

It also said its nickel inventory build-up in the second quarter is expected to be recovered during the third quarter, which will likely have a substantial positive impact on the group's third-quarter results. (Reporting by Julie Crust)