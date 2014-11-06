HELSINKI Nov 6 Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara
said on Thursday its subsidiary Talvivaara Sotkamo
Ltd, which includes its actual mining assets, will apply for
bankruptcy after failing to raise financing.
The parent company will continue its operations for the time
being and aims to secure financing to buy the operations from
Talvivaara Sotkamo, the company said.
Hurt by repeated production disruptions and environmental
damage, Talvivaara last year suspended its mining operations at
its only mine in northern Finland, and started a court-led debt
restructuring process.
In September, its administrator proposed Talvivaara's debt
would be cut by up to 99 percent in a eight-year restructuring
plan.
