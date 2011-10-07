* CEO Pekka Pera to retire in coming months

LONDON, Oct 7 Finnish miner Talvivaara cut its nickel output target for 2011 and announced that its chief executive would step down as the company changed its near-term focus to profits from production due to the current market environment.

It produced 3,153 tonnes of nickel in the third quarter, taking its output to end September to 11,319 tonnes, after metals recovery was affected by the reduced availability of hydrogen sulphide generators.

Talvivaara said it would produce a minimum of 16,000 tonnes of nickel this year. In August, the miner said production would be towards the bottom of its 22,000 to 28,000 tonne guidance.

"In response to the current market environment and decline in nickel prices, short term focus shifted from maximising production volume to optimising profitability," the company said on Friday.

"Whilst the short term shift in focus may have some impact on Talvivaara's production volumes in 2012, the effect is not anticipated to be material as long as the current nickel inventory in the heaps is maintained," it added.

The company also said the Metal Workers Union had warned of a potential strike in October/November 2011 which may impact operations.

