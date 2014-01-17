BRIEF-Swift Energy Co files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
HELSINKI Jan 17 Talvivaara : * Talvivaara Mining corporate reorganisation proceeding * District Court of Espoo has set deadline, calling for a report on Talvivaara's financial status to be compiled by March 28, and proposals for reorganisation programmes by May 28. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.