* Airline trims end-2012 fleet to 159 planes from 163

* CEO Barroso says cuts costs amid slower demand growth

* Shifting international routes to save $50 mln annually

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 TAM TAMM4.SA TAM.N, Brazil's largest airline, said it was reducing its planned fleet by four planes to control costs as demand grows more slowly than expected in Brazil's air travel market.

TAM will not renew four aircraft leases as originally planned next year, generating $50 million in annual savings and leaving the fleet at 159 planes at the end of 2012 instead of the previously forecast 163, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We find an adjustment in our fleet plan necessary to assure profitability in the context of a more modest market," Chief Executive Libano Barroso said in the statement, citing a forecast of 15 percent to 18 percent demand growth in 2012.

The airline also said it would cut back international flights to Europe, swap some Airbus EAD.PA A340s for A330s to increase fuel efficiency, and add flights to Mexico and Orlando -- moves aimed at saving $50 million annually.

Last year TAM announced plans for a takeover by Chile's LAN LAN.SN, controlled by the Cueto family, which grew their airline into a regional powerhouse with ruthless cost-cutting.

The deal would create Latin America's largest airline, if approved by Chile's antitrust tribunal. [ID:nN1E76704G]

TAM executives said this month that they expect final approval for the merger by the first quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by John Wallace)