* Airline trims end-2012 fleet to 159 planes from 163
* CEO Barroso says cuts costs amid slower demand growth
* Shifting international routes to save $50 mln annually
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Aug 30 TAM TAMM4.SA TAM.N,
Brazil's largest airline, said it was reducing its planned
fleet by four planes to control costs as demand grows more
slowly than expected in Brazil's air travel market.
TAM will not renew four aircraft leases as originally
planned next year, generating $50 million in annual savings and
leaving the fleet at 159 planes at the end of 2012 instead of
the previously forecast 163, the company said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"We find an adjustment in our fleet plan necessary to
assure profitability in the context of a more modest market,"
Chief Executive Libano Barroso said in the statement, citing a
forecast of 15 percent to 18 percent demand growth in 2012.
The airline also said it would cut back international
flights to Europe, swap some Airbus EAD.PA A340s for A330s to
increase fuel efficiency, and add flights to Mexico and Orlando
-- moves aimed at saving $50 million annually.
Last year TAM announced plans for a takeover by Chile's LAN
LAN.SN, controlled by the Cueto family, which grew their
airline into a regional powerhouse with ruthless cost-cutting.
The deal would create Latin America's largest airline, if
approved by Chile's antitrust tribunal. [ID:nN1E76704G]
TAM executives said this month that they expect final
approval for the merger by the first quarter of 2012.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by John Wallace)