SAO PAULO, Sept 21 Shares of Brazilian airline TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SATAM.N pared gains on Wednesday following a brief spike, after an antitrust tribunal in Chile in a split decision passed the company's takeover by Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN(LFL.N) with restrictions.

The shares rose as much as 11.8 percent after the ruling was announced, but it pared those gains and was later trading 4.2 percent higher at 38.19 reais. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)