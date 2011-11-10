Nov 10 Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA TAM.N posted a third-quarter net loss of 620 million reais ($348 million) on Thursday, compared with a 734 million reais profit a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and lease rentals, a gauge of operational profit in the industry known as EBITDAR, fell 13 percent to 852 million reais.

($1 = 1.78 reais) (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo and Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)