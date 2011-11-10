* TAM posted 620 mln real net loss vs profit last year

* Yield to grow 3 pct to 5 pct this quarter, CEO says

* Yield recovered more than expected in third quarter

* LAN merger to contribute cost savings next year

By Carolina Marcondes and Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 Brazilian airline TAM TAM.N posted a steep third-quarter net loss on Thursday but should return to profit quickly, as indicators suggest prices will continue to improve, Chief Executive Libano Barroso told Reuters.

Average ticket prices per kilometer -- an industry gauge known as passenger yield -- rose 6.6 percent in the third quarter from the prior period, above management's forecast of a 5 percent increase. Barroso told Reuters in a phone interview he expects the fourth quarter to show another 3 percent to 5 percent improvement.

TAM shares TAMM4.SA edged down 0.1 percent in Sao Paulo after the company booked a third-quarter net loss of 620 million reais ($348 million) caused principally by a currency plunge driving up foreign debt-servicing costs. The benchmark Bovespa stock index was off 0.3 percent in late trading.

Several of Brazil's biggest companies, from Latin America's biggest wood pulp and petrochemical exporters to giant miner Vale ( VALE5.SA ), have posted steep net losses in the third quarter due to a 17 percent currency drop in the period.

"The operational result was ideal," Chief Executive Libano Barroso said in a telephone interview with Reuters. "The financial hit was just a matter of exchange rate variation."

Airlines typically suffer during times of strong swings in the currency or fuel prices and often have to resort to ticket discounts to lure new customers. Prices often turn more favorable during the year-end holiday season.

Rising labor costs also weighed on TAM's performance last quarter, offsetting rising revenue from a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and lease rentals, a gauge of operational profit in the industry known as EBITDAR, fell 13 percent from a year before to 852 million reais.

Last month TAM and Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN defined the structure of a merger to form one of the world's biggest airlines, which they expect to complete by March.

Last month TAM and Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN defined the structure of a merger to form one of the world's biggest airlines, which they expect to complete by March.

Executives say antimonopoly measures imposed by Chile's antitrust authorities could shave $10 million off the $400 million in annual cost savings that the companies forecast within three years.

($1 = 1.78 reais)