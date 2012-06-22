June 22 The terms of a share swap to delist shares in Brazilian airline TAM were "all met," the company said on Friday, signaling that the company's minority shareholders endorsed a takeover by Chile's LAN Airlines .

LAN needed a minimum two-thirds of all TAM shareholders to carry out the share swap, a key step in its plans to combine with TAM and create Latin America's largest airline. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)