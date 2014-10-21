Uber tells judge it will seek to have Waymo case go to arbitration
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A lawyer for Uber told a federal judge on Thursday he intended to file a petition to compel arbitration in the Waymo trade secrets case within two weeks.
Oct 21 Tamedia AG :
* Says Jacqueline Wuethrich, director of personnel-management, to leave Tamedia by the end of March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A lawyer for Uber told a federal judge on Thursday he intended to file a petition to compel arbitration in the Waymo trade secrets case within two weeks.
BERLIN, March 16 Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.
* Signing of a reseller agreement with marketing web agency Images & Mots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: