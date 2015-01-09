BRIEF-Sino Wealth Electronic sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 57.5 pct to 84.9 pct

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 57.5 percent to 84.9 percent, or to be 23 million yuan to 27 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (14.6 million yuan)