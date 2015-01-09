BRIEF-Shenzhen Topway Video Communication to pay 3 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
March 30 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co., Ltd.:
Jan 9 Tamedia AG :
* Zuercher Oberland Medien acquires Winterthurer Stadtanzeiger from Tamedia
* Says parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the deal
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 57.5 percent to 84.9 percent, or to be 23 million yuan to 27 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (14.6 million yuan)