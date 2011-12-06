LONDON Dec 6 Banks are working on debt packages of around 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) to back bids for Belgian chemicals company Taminco that are due by Dec. 9, bankers close to the deal said on Tuesday.

Taminco is owned by CVC Capital Partners, which put the company up for sale in September. Goldman Sachs is running the sale.

Advent International, Apollo Global Management, Bain Capital and Pamplona Capital Management are among buyout houses set to enter the final round auction, after which a preferred bidder will be appointed, the bankers said.

Trade buyers have also been interested in the deal including chemicals, fibres and plastics manufacturer Eastman.

The deal is likely to be tied up by year end, the bankers added.

The debt structure will vary for the different bidders but senior loans, high-yield bonds and mezzanine loans are all under consideration. One banker said that the bidders may tap US investors for liquidity.

CVC was not immediately available to comment.

Buyout houses Rhone Capital and Carlyle Group were interested in the company but dropped out earlier in the process after their bids were deemed too low.

CVC withdrew an IPO for Taminco in January 2010 after failing to reach an indicated price range of up to 420 million euros due to unfavourable market conditions. In July Lanxess walked away from talks to buy Taminco after failing to agree a price, the German rubber chemicals group bid around 1 billion euros.

Ghent-based Taminco, which makes chemical building blocks for crop protection, animal feeds, water treatment and drugs, was spun off from Belgian drugmaker UCB in 2003 and was bought by CVC in 2007 for 800 million euros backed by 679 million euros of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. ($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin)