LONDON Dec 6 Banks are working on debt
packages of around 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) to back bids
for Belgian chemicals company Taminco that are due by Dec. 9,
bankers close to the deal said on Tuesday.
Taminco is owned by CVC Capital Partners, which put the
company up for sale in September. Goldman Sachs is running the
sale.
Advent International, Apollo Global Management, Bain Capital
and Pamplona Capital Management are among buyout houses set to
enter the final round auction, after which a preferred bidder
will be appointed, the bankers said.
Trade buyers have also been interested in the deal including
chemicals, fibres and plastics manufacturer Eastman.
The deal is likely to be tied up by year end, the bankers
added.
The debt structure will vary for the different bidders but
senior loans, high-yield bonds and mezzanine loans are all under
consideration. One banker said that the bidders may tap US
investors for liquidity.
CVC was not immediately available to comment.
Buyout houses Rhone Capital and Carlyle Group were
interested in the company but dropped out earlier in the process
after their bids were deemed too low.
CVC withdrew an IPO for Taminco in January 2010 after
failing to reach an indicated price range of up to 420 million
euros due to unfavourable market conditions. In July Lanxess
walked away from talks to buy Taminco after failing to agree a
price, the German rubber chemicals group bid around 1 billion
euros.
Ghent-based Taminco, which makes chemical building blocks
for crop protection, animal feeds, water treatment and drugs,
was spun off from Belgian drugmaker UCB in 2003 and was bought
by CVC in 2007 for 800 million euros backed by 679 million euros
of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
