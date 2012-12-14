Dec 14 Taminco Acquisition Corp on Thursday sold $250 million of senior PIK toggle notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TAMINCO AMT $250 MLN COUPON 9.125 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 9.381 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/18/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 871 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS