GENEVA May 24 Libyan-owned Tamoil's Swiss
branch said it will spend "tens of millions" of Swiss francs on
its Collombey refinery after cantonal authorities issued an
ultimatum on a clean-up of the plant and threatened to force it
to suspend operations.
The Swiss canton of Valais in March published a list of 15
steps that it said Tamoil should implement to clean up the
50-year old plant.
"Investments adding up to tens of millions of francs are
planned for the next few years," Tamoil Swiss said in a
statement on its website.
The plant can process 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil.
