GENEVA Jan 27 Libyan-controlled Tamoil plans to close its 72,000 barrel per day Swiss Collombey refinery in September for planned maintenance, a manager at the company said on Friday.

"We have a planned shut-down in September 2012," Francesco Marchese, a manager for Tamoil in Switzerland, said in an emailed statement.

Switzerland last week shut its other refinery indefinitely Cressier and its owner Petroplus has since filed for insolvency. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)