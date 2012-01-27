TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
GENEVA Jan 27 Libyan-controlled Tamoil plans to close its 72,000 barrel per day Swiss Collombey refinery in September for planned maintenance, a manager at the company said on Friday.
"We have a planned shut-down in September 2012," Francesco Marchese, a manager for Tamoil in Switzerland, said in an emailed statement.
Switzerland last week shut its other refinery indefinitely Cressier and its owner Petroplus has since filed for insolvency. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)
DHAKA, Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay.
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.