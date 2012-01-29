DUBAI Jan 29 Tamweel, the Dubai-based sharia-compliant mortgage lender, made a fourth-quarter net profit of 31 million dirhams ($8.44 million), the company said in a statement on Sunday, up from 8 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier.

The firm, in which Dubai Islamic Bank is the majority shareholder, reported a full-year profit of 101.9 million dirhams versus 26 million dirhams in 2010. ($1 = 3.6731 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)