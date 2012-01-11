BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd intends to buy further shares in Hunter Hall International
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
DUBAI Jan 11 Early price talk for a five-year $300 million Islamic bond issue from mortgage lender Tamweel is in the area of 400 basis points over midswaps, two sources said on Wednesday.
The Islamic bond, or sukuk, will be fully guaranteed by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Tamweel's majority shareholder.
Citi, DIB and Standard Chartered are the lead managers on the deal, which is expected to price this week. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Dinesh Nair)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Singapore will for the first time allow foreign takeovers of non-bank finance firms as part of steps to strengthen their financial resilience and operational flexibility, the central bank said on Tuesday.