By Margarita Antidze
| TBILISI, March 25
British oil major BP
expects to sign a deal with the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas
Pipeline (TANAP) project within two months to become a
stakeholder in the multi-billion dollar project that aims to
reduce Europe's reliance on Russian gas.
Chris Schlueter, BP country manager for Georgia, told
Reuters on Wednesday that all main documents were signed last
week.
"We are very, very close ... That has been very good
progress over the last week and a half ... I think (we will sign
the deal) within the next two months," Schlueter said on the
sidelines of the Georgian Oil, Gas, Energy and Infrastructure
conference in the capital Tbilisi.
BP said in 2013 it wanted a 12 percent stake in the TANAP
project. Azeri firm SOCAR holds a 58 percent stake in TANAP,
while Turkish pipeline firm Botas raised its stake to 30 percent
from 20 percent in 2014.
TANAP envisages carrying 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
gas a year from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian
Sea, one of the world's largest gas fields, which is being
developed by a BP-led consortium.
The pipeline will run from the Turkish-Georgian border to
Turkey's border with Bulgaria and Greece. The preliminary cost
of the pipeline has been estimated at $10-$11 billion.
Schlueter said the BP-led consortium was on track in Georgia
and Azerbaijan with its works on the project, despite the
decline in global oil prices.
"Of course, we are tightening our belts ... But there is no
change to commitments in our operations," he said.
He added the consortium planned to spend about $6 billion in
2015 on the Shah Deniz II and the South Caucasus Pipeline
Expansion (SCPX) projects.
The TANAP project was inaugurated last week and the 1,850 km
(1,150 mile) pipeline's construction is expected to be completed
by the end of 2018 and start deliveries of gas from Shah Deniz
II to Europe in 2019.
(Editing by Mark Potter)