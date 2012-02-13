* Says conditionally raises 12 mln pounds

* Says to sell about 29.3 mln shares, at 41 pence a share

* Says order book nearly triples in value in first-half

* Says first-half turnover up 25 percent

Feb 13 Tanfield Group said it raised about 12 million pounds ($18.90 million), more than a quarter of its current market value, by selling shares at a discount, as the maker of aerial work platforms looks to ease working capital constraints.

Tanfield, which has not posted an annual profit for the last three years, said it would sell about 29.3 million shares at 41 pence a share. The stock closed at 45.8 pence on Friday.

The company said it would use the additional working capital to place larger orders with its suppliers and make strategic investments in supply channels, helping convert orders to sales at a faster rate.

During the first half of 2011, Tanfield's outstanding order book nearly tripled to 20.9 million pounds.

The company said it expects to break even at an operating profit level on annual revenues of approximately 90 million pounds. First-half turnover rose 25 percent to 24.6 million pounds.

"We believe (the capital raise) should accelerate our return to profitability," Chief Executive Darren Kell said in a statement.

Tanfield's shares fell 6 percent before paring some losses to trade down 4 percent at 44 pence at 09.00 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6348 British pounds) (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)