(Corrects investment amount in headline to $215 mln from $280
mln)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Tango, the mobile
messaging app-maker, announced Wednesday it has raised $280
million in a new funding round led by Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
By almost any measure, the investment amounted to a
staggering sum for a mobile app developer. The deal, which came
one month after Facebook Inc's stunning $19 billion
acquisition of Whatsapp, underscored the lengths that Internet
companies are willing to go to gain a foothold in mobile
communications.
Alibaba invested $215 million while the remainder of the
funding came from Tango's prior investors, which include Access
Industries, Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Jerry Yang, a co-founder
of Yahoo Inc, Tango said.
The investment gives Alibaba a minority stake in a messaging
service with 200 million registered users and 70 million active
users. Tango claims significant traction in North America, the
Middle East, Taiwan and Singapore.
Alibaba, which views Chinese rival Tencent as its most
serious competitor, has long recognized the threat posed by
Tencent Holding's WeChat, a massively popular
messaging app that has slowly morphed into an e-commerce
platform. Alibaba recently introduced a WeChat competitor called
Laiwang, but the service has so far struggled to the extent that
Alibaba founder Jack Ma, according to various media reports,
urged Alibaba's entire workforce last year to recruit new users.
Tango is the latest in a string of investments for Alibaba,
which is preparing for an highly anticipated initial public
offering in New York that could value the company at $200
billion.
MESSAGING WARS
In an interview, Tango co-founder Eric Setton told Reuters
that he believed his company, which offers games, multimedia
sharing and other content, would eventually beat Whatsapp, which
offers purely text and voice communications.
"The platform approach I believe is the winning strategy,"
Setton said. "We've now seen it in a number of key markets, with
Kakao in Korea or Line in Japan."
Tango, which has offices in Mountain View, California,
Beijing and Austin, Texas, was introduced to Alibaba through
Yang, who in 2005 led Yahoo's investment in the Chinese company.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Leslie Adler)