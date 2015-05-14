LONDON May 14 Small craft thought to be Iranian
fired on a Singapore-flagged oil products tanker after the ship
ignored an order to stop in international waters in the Gulf,
the ship's owner said on Thursday.
Owner South Maritime Pte Ltd said in a statement the
Singapore-flagged Alpine Eternity was attacked by a number of
small craft, "thought to be Iranian", earlier on Thursday while
in international waters off the United Arab Emirates after it
had sailed from Bahrain en route to Fujairah.
"At 0800 hrs GMT, a number of craft approached the Alpine
Eternity firing warning shots and the master was ordered by VHF
to stop," South Maritime Pte said.
"The master ignored the order and broke away from his
passage and headed into UAE waters at the same time requesting
assistance. At the point when the order was ignored and when the
vessel changed course it was directly fired upon."
The owner said the vessel safely reached the port of Jebel
Ali, adding that there was no serious damage to the vessel and
none of the 23 crew members were injured.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Andrew Roche)