LONDON Feb 22 BP tanker drivers have begun a three-day strike at Petroineos's Grangemouth refinery in Scotland in a dispute over pensions and pay.

Some 42 members of trade union Unite are taking strike action over issues relating to Air BP's decision to award a contract to DHL to take over the deliveries of fuel to airports.

The switch will entail the transfer of 15 employees from BP to DHL in March, a BP spokesman said.

The spokesman added that contingency plans had been put in place to try to minimise the disruption to fuel deliveries. "We believe stocks are at a good level," he said.