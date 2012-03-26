LONDON, March 26 The UK government may draft in
soldiers to drive fuel tankers in the event of a strike that
could disrupt road travel around the country, a minister said
ahead of the result of a ballot expected on Monday.
"We are encouraging stocks to be built up so that the
essential services don't get left short. And we have asked the
Ministry of Defence to start training a number of potential
tanker crews so that we can do our very best to keep supplies
going," Cabinet Office minister Francis Maude told Sky TV.
The Unite union held a ballot for strike action earlier this
month and expects the result on Monday afternoon.
While the government stressed that it has been active in
preparing for any potential disruption, a spokesman at the
Department for Energy and Climate Change said that no final
decision had been made to deploy military personnel.
Wincanton, the biggest affected company, has been working
with the government to try to ensure that tankers can be kept on
the road.
"We're working on the basis that a fully-trained MoD tanker
driver should be perfectly adequately trained within about a
week to conduct services on our behalf," Chris Kingshott,
managing director for manufacturing at Wincanton said.
The government is making contingency plans in a bid to
prevent a repeat of the effects of a strike by drivers in 2000
which caused widespread disruption of fuel supplies and dented
the popularity of the government.
"Contrary... to 2000, the government ...have been
particularly proactive in trying to help support in the event
that there is any action," Kingshott said.
