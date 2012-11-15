Nov 15 A rush of orders for new fuel-efficient tankers threatens to exacerbate a glut of ships that carry refined crude oil products, a market that is only now starting to recover from four years of oversupply and soft demand.

Big cost savings mean that firms with money to invest in new ships should do well, but the building surge spells trouble for owners stuck with old ships in an over-supplied market.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, Frontline 2012 Ltd, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp, Stena AB and Vitol SA are among companies that have either bought or ordered fuel-efficient product tankers.

These "eco" tankers can help cut fuel costs by more than 20 percent, Scorpio says. Fuel typically makes up 70-90 percent of the cost of running product tankers, which carry refined products such as diesel and gasoline.

"Going forward, we see limited supply growth and think Scorpio Tankers is well positioned to take advantage of stronger utilization and improved freight rates," said Jarle Sjo, chief investment officer of Oslo-based ODIN Forvaltning AS, which held a 0.65 percent stake in Scorpio Tankers as of Sept. 30.

Others, though, worry about the growing supply of tankers.

In the first eight months of this year, the global product tanker fleet grew by 2.5 million deadweight tonnes (dwt), almost twice the 1.3 million dwt scrapped, according to Danish Ship Finance, which provides loans to shipping companies.

As of August, the total order book for product tankers was 11.8 million dwt, which means one vessel for every 10 at sea, the firm said in a report.

"The fleet is very modern, there are very few scrapping candidates, and for the rates to pick up we need less ships not more," said Harry Vafias, chief executive of Greek tanker company StealthGas Inc.

Evercore Partners shipping analyst Jonathan Chappell said that while orders have been relatively modest and manageable so far, there was a risk of over-ordering.

"There is a risk that additional 'eco' orders could potentially prolong the over-capacity situation and I don't think there will be enough scrapping to offset them," Chappell said.

Improving efficiency is something the industry did not much bother with up until 2008, when margins were fat.

"There wasn't this incentive for owners to ask for, or suppliers to provide improved fuel-efficiency," said Scorpio's chief operating officer, Cameron Mackey. "It was just about shipyards producing as many ships as quickly as they could."

Scorpio owns five so-called ecobuild medium-range product tankers that save money because of their high-tech engines and more efficient hull shape, among other things.

The company has ordered five more such tankers with deliveries expected in 2013 and 2014.

The industry tally now up to 120 orders this year.

"I think it's certainly likely that other companies will follow Scorpio in ordering new eco-vessels," said Chappell.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers, which was the first to order the ecobuild tankers, have risen about 15 percent this year, while those of rival Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp have fallen nearly 3 percent. The PHLX Marine Shipping Index has dropped 25 percent.

WEAK FINANCING

The weak market means that banks -- many of them under pressure to hoard capital after the financial crisis -- are not keen to loan money to shipping companies.

This may be a blessing for the sector, easing the glut but it is tough for those stuck with older, less-efficient ships.

"What we're seeing is that not many companies can participate in upgrading their fleets anyway as capital is scarce," Mackey said.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc, the world's No. 2 independent tanker operator by fleet size, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after failing to plug a funding gap.

Tanker operator General Maritime Corp emerged from bankruptcy in July, seven months after falling victim to the weak demand.

"Obviously the new eco-ships have an advantage, but today we don't need more orders so everyone has to show restraint if we want the freight rates to improve significantly in the next 24 months," StealthGas's Vafias said.

"We won't be ordering vessels soon since we are worried about the already-big order book," he added. (Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Rodney Joyce and Ted Kerr)