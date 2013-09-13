Sept 13 Gains from ferrying more West African
crude to the U.S. East Coast are proving limited for oil tanker
operators such as Nordic American Tankers Ltd, even as
some refiners consider processing more foreign crude in place of
domestic oil.
The price gap between U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) and European benchmark Brent crude has begun
to widen again after leveling out in July for the first time
since 2010. On Friday, a barrel of Brent was about $4 more
expensive than a barrel of U.S. crude.
Nordic American benefited from a slight upswing in
chartering activity in July and August due to a narrow spread,
Chief Executive Herbjorn Hansson said. But he said the market
started to weaken towards the end of August.
The company's shares have lost 17 percent over the past
month, underscoring investor reluctance to put money on the
shipping sector.
"Shipping stocks have been very volatile, so while investing
in shipping may provide an attractive upside opportunity,
investors should be very cautious," said William Belden, a
managing director at Guggenheim Investments.
The fund's shipping ETF includes tanker stocks such as
Nordic American, Teekay Tankers Ltd and Knightsbridge
Tankers Ltd.
Anders Wennberg, a portfolio manager at Stockholm-based
Brummer & Partners, which owns shares in Frontline Ltd,
said most of the benefit from the temporary spike in charter
activity was already priced into tanker stocks.
DELUGE
The market for Suezmaxes, the most common vessel type used
to move oil to the United States from West Africa, has begun to
weaken due to the widening crude gap and competition from other
vessels.
Owners of very large crude carriers, which primarily operate
out of the Middle East and the Arabian Gulf, are altering routes
to carry West African crude and take advantage of new demand.
"It is cheaper to import than to buy piped crude in the
U.S.," said Frontline Chief Executive Jens Jensen, adding that
this had been of benefit to the VLCC, or very large crude
carriers, market.
Frontline, the tanker arm of shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen's business empire, operates 32 VLCCs - a tanker the
length of three football fields.
But an increase in charters for VLCCs, which are cheaper on
a per-barrel basis, are chipping away at Suezmax rates.
Tanker earnings for both classes of vessels have risen from
a year ago, but most of the gain has been erased in the past
month due to the glut.
The ratio of newly commissioned to retired vessels has held
steady since 2008, doing little for the oversupply in the tanker
market, data from maritime consultancy firm Clarkson Research
Services showed.
Utilization of the crude tanker fleet is just above 80
percent, according to industry estimates.
SHIP VS RAIL
The widening Brent-WTI spread notwithstanding, East Coast
refiners still face the high cost of moving crude by rail.
It costs about $17 to move Bakken crude by rail to an East
Coast refinery, compared with just about $2 to import a barrel
of Brent or West African crude, according to analysts.
While Phillips 66 and PBF Energy Inc have
said they would replace Bakken crude with some imported crude at
their East Coast refineries, analysts say rising U.S. oil
production will continue to replace imports.
"I would bet that imports to the East Coast are lower a year
from now than they are today," said John Williams, an investment
analyst at T. Rowe Price. "Refiners can't make that much money
by importing oil."
Domestic production of crude oil, at 7.61 million barrels
per day (bpd), touched the highest level last week since October
1989, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
showed.
"Longer term, a more energy-independent United States is
potentially negative for crude tankers," said Wennberg.