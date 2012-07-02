* Crude tanker outlook seen challenging
* Iran has threatened to block vital Strait
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, July 2 Crude oil tanker earnings on the
major Middle East route were weaker on Monday as a surplus of
available vessels took its toll on rate sentiment.
Tanker market players said Iran continued to be watched,
especially after the European Union ban on Iranian oil imports
came into effect on Sunday.
The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East
Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W38.86 in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, or $6,114 a day when
translated into average earnings, from W40.35 or $7,895 on
Friday and W41.89 or $11,362 last Monday.
"The MEG VLCC market was quiet last week, on the surface at
least, as plentiful tonnage availability ensured that charterers
were in no real hurry to weigh in," broker SSY said on Monday.
"Ample tonnage supply for the current fixing window,
however, suggests that charterers should feel reasonably
comfortable."
Last month, average daily earnings fell to their lowest in
seven months at $5,923.
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC
operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at
around $10,000 a day.
In April earnings reached their highest in a year at about
$45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally, which subsequently ran
out of steam.
A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the
United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered
sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given
growing fears of disruptions due to the tensions with major oil
producer Iran.
Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months,
falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times.
Earnings had stayed above $10,000 a day from Feb. 15. until June
8 and have barely moved above that level in the past three
weeks.
VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG
were at W27.86 from W27.90 on Friday and W30.36 last Monday.
IRAN STAYS IN FOCUS
Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has
drafted a bill calling for Iran to try to stop oil tankers from
shipping crude through the Strait of Hormuz to countries that
support sanctions against it, a committee member said on Monday.
Iranian threats to block the waterway through which about 17
million barrels a day sailed in 2011 have grown in the past year
as U.S. and European sanctions aimed at starving Tehran of funds
for its nuclear programme have tightened.
"While we expect tanker rates to face downward pressure as
Iranian exports are taken off of the market, we believe that
logistical disruptions, in addition to uncertainty regarding
supply and insurance should keep rates at elevated levels,
Dahlman Rose & Co managing director Omar Nokta said in a report.
Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector
given worries about the global economy and the fact that more
tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the
global fleet.
"The financial crisis in Europe and weaker world economic
prospects have provided no reason for improved optimism," broker
E.A. Gibson said.
"Over the past 6 months there have been a few bright spots
for the tanker market and the summer months may be a difficult
period for owners to weather, as a major recovery continues to
elude the market."
Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route
reached W72.71 or $16,133 a day from W70.92 or $14,917 a day on
Friday and W70.17 or $14,829 a day last Monday.
Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W120.68 or
$29,994 day on Monday, compared with W119.77 or $29,664 a day on
Friday and W97.05 or $17,116 a day last Monday.
(Editing by William Hardy)