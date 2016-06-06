* Supertanker rates set to stay firm in coming months
By Jonathan Saul
ATHENS, June 6 Moves by China to stockpile oil
are providing a further boost to the tanker shipping market
which is already buoyant due to global bargain-hunting caused by
lower crude prices, shipowners said on Monday.
Rates for supertankers transporting 2-million-barrel cargoes
of crude surged to record highs in late December of over
$110,000 a day and have stayed close to $60,000 a day in recent
weeks, helped by firm appetite for cargoes and a tight supply of
ships available for hire.
China is expected to add 70-90 million barrels to its
strategic crude oil purchases in 2016 as it takes advantage of
low prices, a Reuters survey has shown.
"China still represents good value and should supply a lot
of additional demand," Paddy Rodgers, chief executive of tanker
owner Euronav, told a Capital Link shipping conference in
Athens.
"The need for an SPR (strategic petroleum reserves) -
essentially there is a real concern about what happens if there
is a short-term shock and there is a no spare Saudi Arabian
capacity to meet it. That is the big issue. People are going to
take security of supply seriously."
China is the world's second-biggest crude importer,
importing 32.58 million tonnes (or around 8 million barrels per
day) and challenging the United States for top spot.
Last week OPEC failed to agree a clear oil output strategy
as Iran insisted on steeply raising its own production, though
Tehran's arch-rival Saudi Arabia promised not to flood the
market and sought to mend fences within the organisation.
"The fall in the price of oil has helped tanker demand and
has helped tanker earnings significantly," said George Saroglou,
chief operating officer with Tsakos Energy Navigation.
"This OPEC overproduction has helped. You had more demand
coming out and also you had more demand to store the cheap oil."
Saroglou said in the first quarter of this year demand for
tankers to transport crude was higher "than the historical
average". "Demand is on the rise this year," he added.
Other tanker players said there was wider appetite for oil
in other parts of Asia including India and Indonesia, which was
also set to bolster tanker earnings.
"Demand in the East is going to go very well and has an
upside," Vassilis Kertsikoff, vice chairman with Eletson
Holdings, told the conference.
"I don't see many clouds and (tanker) supply is fairly
okay."
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Adrian Croft)