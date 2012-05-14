* MR market seen picking up later this year

* Slow business capping Med market

LONDON May 14 Tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes were broadly softer on Monday as slow trade and higher vessel availability weighed on earnings.

Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf to Japan route stood at 88.14 in the Worldscale measure of freight rates on Monday from W89.73 on Friday and W93.40 last Tuesday. There was no data last Monday due to a UK public holiday.

"The LR2 list is looking long and the Eastern tonnage has been booking AG/Japan requirements under the radar," broker E.A. Gibson said.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W118.79 on Monday, from W120.17 on Friday and W123.64 last Tuesday.

"The ex-MEG LR market suffered from a week of muted enquiry," broker SSY said.

Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York route moved to W137.71, or $9,011 a day when translated into average earnings on Monday, from W138.96 or $8,902 a day on Friday and W137.08 or $8,407 a day last Tuesday.

"The Atlantic MR product tanker market improved for a second week on increased transatlantic cargoes as well as strong activity from West Africa," Deutsche Bank said.

Brokers said high tanker availability was likely to cap gains.

Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011 and have been volatile since then.

In April last year rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire.

Analysts said less refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector in coming years, helped by fewer tankers being delivered.

"MR fleet growth will continue to decelerate this year and this combined with ongoing structural product supply deficits in Latin America as well as refinery closures elsewhere is likely to support products trade in the Atlantic over the summer," consultants MSI said.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W136.67 on Monday versus W135.83 on Friday and W136.11 last Tuesday. Brokers said sluggish trade continued to cap scope for gains on the Med route. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by William Hardy)