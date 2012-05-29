* LR market seeking firmer bookings

* Med rates barely change

LONDON May 29 Tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes were steady on Tuesday as sluggish cargo bookings and a surplus of vessels kept earnings in a recent range.

Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York route moved to W145.00, or $11,111 a day when translated into average earnings on Tuesday, from W145.56 or $11,111 a day on Friday and W152.40 or $12,577 a day last Monday.

"Expect rates to remain generally flat at present levels," broker CR Weber said

Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011 and have been volatile since then.

In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire.

Analysts said less refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector in coming years, helped by fewer tankers being delivered.

Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf to Japan route stood at 83.45 in the worldscale measure of freight rates on Tuesday, from W82.95 on Friday and W83.35 last Tuesday.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W104.83 on Tuesday, from W104.40 on Friday and W110.32 last Tuesday.

"For the MEG LR market, a lack of fresh enquiry, a recent prevalence of short-haul fixing that has kept tonnage well-supplied and falling bunker prices combined to lower 55K MEG - Japan rates (from last week)," broker SSY said.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W140.94 on Tuesday versus W138.61 on Friday and W137.56 last Tuesday. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)