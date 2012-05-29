* LR market seeking firmer bookings
* Med rates barely change
LONDON May 29 Tanker rates for refined
petroleum products on top export routes were steady on Tuesday
as sluggish cargo bookings and a surplus of vessels kept
earnings in a recent range.
Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from
Rotterdam to New York route moved to W145.00, or $11,111 a day
when translated into average earnings on Tuesday, from W145.56
or $11,111 a day on Friday and W152.40 or $12,577 a day last
Monday.
"Expect rates to remain generally flat at present levels,"
broker CR Weber said
Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011
and have been volatile since then.
In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008
on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of
tankers available for hire.
Analysts said less refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin
could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker
sector in coming years, helped by fewer tankers being delivered.
Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle
East Gulf to Japan route stood at 83.45 in the worldscale
measure of freight rates on Tuesday, from W82.95 on Friday and
W83.35 last Tuesday.
Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the
Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W104.83 on Tuesday, from
W104.40 on Friday and W110.32 last Tuesday.
"For the MEG LR market, a lack of fresh enquiry, a recent
prevalence of short-haul fixing that has kept tonnage
well-supplied and falling bunker prices combined to lower 55K
MEG - Japan rates (from last week)," broker SSY said.
In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to
southern Europe were at W140.94 on Tuesday versus W138.61 on
Friday and W137.56 last Tuesday.
