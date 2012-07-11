LONDON, July 11 Transatlantic tanker rates for
refined petroleum products on top export routes were mostly
steady on Wednesday although a growing glut of vessels kept the
transatlantic market under pressure.
Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from
Rotterdam to New York route moved to W90.00, or $816 a day when
translated into average earnings on Wednesday, from W90.00 or
$853 a day on Tuesday and W90.56 or $749 a day last Wednesday.
On Monday average earnings hit a record low.
"The recent lack of activity in the transatlantic MR market
has seen tonnage on the Continent swell, increasing the pressure
on rates," broker SSY said.
In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008
on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of
tankers available for hire. Since then, average earnings have
remained volatile.
"Earnings conditions for MRs have deteriorated markedly in
the last few months," consultants MSI said. "Any summer gasoline
import spike from the U.S. has yet to materialise with overall
U.S. gasoline imports remaining low."
Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic
Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker
sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.
Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the
Middle East Gulf to Japan route were steady on at 98.95 in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, from W98.27 on Tuesday and
W96.85 last Wednesday.
Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the
Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W120.38 on Wednesday, from
W120.58 on Tuesday and W121.91 last Wednesday.
"We have an active week behind us, with charterers involved
in both LR1 and LR2 segments interested in east and west
destinations," broker Fearnleys said on Wednesday.
In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to
southern Europe were at W128.78 on Wednesday, versus W128.78 on
Tuesday and W131.11 last Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by James Jukwey)