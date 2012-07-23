* Outlook set to remain pressured
* Bunker fuel costs adding to ship owner woes
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, July 23 Crude oil tanker earnings on the
major Middle East route hit a record low on Monday as a glut of
vessels and high bunker fuel costs took their toll on already
depressed sentiment.
The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East
Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W33.72 in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$7,243 a day when
translated into average earnings, from W33.61 or -$6,963 on
Friday and W33.00 or -$3,899 last Monday.
"The VLCC market has gone from bad to worse ... with several
factors behind the downfall such as rising bunker prices, plenty
of newbuildings and dry docked ships and of course the slow
trickle of cargoes entering the market," broker Braemar Seascope
said.
Average earnings reached a new low level on Monday with the
previous record low set on Sept 30 last year when they slid to
-$6,492 a day.
"Reduced fixture volumes so far in July have kept VLCC rates
under pressure in the Middle East Gulf, pushing earnings into
negative territory on key eastbound routes," broker SSY said.
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC
operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at
around $10,000 a day.
Average earnings turned negative on July 5, for the first
time since Nov. 3 last year.
Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative
for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating
the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.
"VLCC rates are still stuck in the low W30s with no big
rebound in sight," Marex Spectron said.
In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at
about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally which subsequently
ran out of steam.
A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the
United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered
sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given
growing fears of disruption due to the tensions with major oil
producer Iran.
Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months,
falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times.
Earnings stayed above $10,000 a day from Feb. 15. until June 8
and then again between June 20 and June 27 before sliding below
the key psychological level since then.
VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG
were at W23.50 from W23.57 on Friday and W24.04 last Monday.
Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector,
given worries about the global economy and the fact that more
tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the
global fleet.
"We find little to get excited about in the
near-to-intermediate term tanker outlook, with weak rates and
macro headwinds likely keeping the group trending along the
cycle's trough," Wells Fargo Securities said.
Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route
reached W71.17 or $12,349 a day, from W71.88 or $12,979 a day on
Friday and W73.13 or $15,657 a day last Monday.
"A slowdown in enquiry for suezmaxes nudged rates lower in
this sector, with brokers noting that position list numbers are
increasing," SSY said.
Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W83.11 or
$6,492 day on Monday, compared with W83.91 or $6,963 a day on
Friday and W89.77 or $11,659 a day last Monday.
(Editing by William Hardy)