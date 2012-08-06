* Outlook seen bearish
* Suezmax Med market weaker due to slow business
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Aug 6 Crude oil tanker earnings on the
major Middle East route remained under pressure on Monday as the
market struggled with a surplus of vessels although Chinese
charterers last week showed interest in bookings from the Middle
East Gulf to Asia.
The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East
Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W34.34 in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$5,780 a day when
translated into average earnings, from W34.05 or -$6,356 on
Friday and W34.34 or -$5,529 last Monday.
"(Last week) fixtures in the AG crude market were
intermittent, with Chinese charterers selectively coming to the
market for AG-East voyages. However, the fixture volumes were
unable to lift rates," Deutsche Bank said on Monday.
Average earnings reached a record low level on July 23, with
the previous record low set on Sept. 30 last year.
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC
operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at
around $10,000 a day.
"Physical rates remained stuck at same levels for the third
week," broker Marex Spectron said.
Average earnings turned negative on July 5, for the first
time since Nov. 3 last year.
"Present fundamentals fail to show any support for rates in
the near-term," broker CR Weber said.
Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative
for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating
the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.
"Brokers said sentiment remains weak with ample VLCC
supply," RS Platou Markets said.
In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at
about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally which subsequently
ran out of steam.
A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the
United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered
sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given
growing fears of disruption due to the tensions with major oil
producer Iran.
Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months,
falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times.
Earnings stayed above $10,000 a day from Feb. 15. until June 8
and then again between June 20 and June 27 before sliding below
the key psychological level.
VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG
were at W22.52 from W22.25 on Friday and W23.14 last Monday.
Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector,
given worries about the global economy and the fact that more
tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the
global fleet.
Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route
reached W63.21 or $5,658 a day, from W63.25 or $5,940 a day on
Friday and W68.42 or $10,152 a day last Monday.
"The lack of activity in the Med saw Black Sea-Med rates
drop to W62.50 (last week)," broker SSY said on Monday.
Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W80.43 or
$4,969 day on Monday, compared with W80.25 or $5,008 a day on
Friday and W80.68 or $5,091 a day last Monday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker)