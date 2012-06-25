LONDON, June 25 Transatlantic tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes declined on Monday as slow U.S. gasoline demand took a toll on sentiment.

Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York route moved to W111.46, or $6,180 a day when translated into average earnings on Monday, from W117.71 or $7,207 a day on Friday and W120.42 or $6,793 a day last Monday.

"The Atlantic Basin MRs remained depressed last week. With U.S. gasoline demand remaining subdued, activity in the continent was sluggish following earlier arbitrage opportunities," broker SSY said.

Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011 and have been volatile since then.

"The underlying rates are under pressure once more," broker Marex Spectron said.

In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire.

Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.

Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf to Japan route inched up to 91.64 in the worldscale measure of freight rates on Monday, from W90.85 on Friday and W90.32 last Monday.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W106.04 on Monday, from W103.23 on Friday and W100.21 last Monday.

"The (last) week on the LR1s has been feverish with activity, while the LR2s remain flat," broker E.A. Gibson said.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W137.78 on Monday, versus W138.33 on Friday and W139.72 last Monday.

"A slowdown in cargo demand (last) week in the Mediterranean as rates for Cross Med and ex Black Sea began to tail off," Gibson said. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)