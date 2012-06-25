LONDON, June 25 Transatlantic tanker rates for
refined petroleum products on top export routes declined on
Monday as slow U.S. gasoline demand took a toll on sentiment.
Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from
Rotterdam to New York route moved to W111.46, or $6,180 a day
when translated into average earnings on Monday, from W117.71 or
$7,207 a day on Friday and W120.42 or $6,793 a day last Monday.
"The Atlantic Basin MRs remained depressed last week. With
U.S. gasoline demand remaining subdued, activity in the
continent was sluggish following earlier arbitrage
opportunities," broker SSY said.
Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011
and have been volatile since then.
"The underlying rates are under pressure once more," broker
Marex Spectron said.
In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008
on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of
tankers available for hire.
Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic
Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker
sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.
Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the
Middle East Gulf to Japan route inched up to 91.64 in the
worldscale measure of freight rates on Monday, from W90.85 on
Friday and W90.32 last Monday.
Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the
Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W106.04 on Monday, from
W103.23 on Friday and W100.21 last Monday.
"The (last) week on the LR1s has been feverish with
activity, while the LR2s remain flat," broker E.A. Gibson said.
In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to
southern Europe were at W137.78 on Monday, versus W138.33 on
Friday and W139.72 last Monday.
"A slowdown in cargo demand (last) week in the Mediterranean
as rates for Cross Med and ex Black Sea began to tail off,"
Gibson said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)