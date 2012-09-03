LONDON, Sept 3 Clean tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes were broadly steady on Monday, with high vessel availability capping earnings in the transatlantic market.

Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York were at W111.11, or $3,020 a day when translated into average earnings, compared with W111.88 or $3,301 a day on Friday and W115.00 or $3,764 a day last Tuesday. There was no data last Monday due to a public holiday in the UK.

"With tonnage ample off the UKC (UK-Continent) ... rates were pinned at W112.5 - W115 (last week)," SSY said on Monday.

Despite disruptions to oil and gas operations by Hurricane Isaac last week, the impact on tanker rates was minimal, brokers said.

"Unfortunately for owners, 'Isaac' did not cause the Continent markets to rise. The fire in Venezuela gives a similar story as neither situation impacted cargo enquiry," broker E.A. Gibson said.

Workers have restarted two key production units at Venezuela's biggest refinery after an explosion a week ago that killed nearly 50 people, sparked a huge fire and halted operations at the facility, state oil company PDVSA said on Friday.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. Negative rates indicate costs are greater than earnings.

In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire. Since then, average earnings have remained volatile.

Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.

Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf to Japan route were at W99.75 on Monday in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or $8,167 a day when translated into average earnings, from W100.00 on Friday or $8,302 a day and W98.86 or $7,547 a day last Tuesday. In July rates hit their highest level since late October of 2011.

"BIMCO expects earnings on benchmark routes for LR1 and LR2 from AG going East to continue at recent endurable rate levels around $7,500-$15,000 per day, with downside risk coming from the manufacturing sectors if the global economy does not improve," said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst with trade association BIMCO.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W120.05 on Monday, from W119.58 on Friday and W118.33 last Tuesday.

"Activity in the MEG LR market was steady," broker SSY said.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W127.78 on Monday, versus W127.50 on Friday and W130.00 last Tuesday (Editing by Jane Baird)